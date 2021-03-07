Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 14,299 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 360,820 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,299 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.09% of TopBuild worth $66,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 863.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLD has been the topic of several research reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of TopBuild in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.53.

Shares of BLD opened at $194.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.04. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.62. TopBuild Corp. has a one year low of $54.83 and a one year high of $224.89.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $721.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.26 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

