Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 23,917 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 825,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,917 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.21% of Oshkosh worth $71,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,153,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,387,000 after buying an additional 236,925 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,680,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,358,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 29.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,449,000 after buying an additional 23,079 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 126.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ignacio A. Cortina sold 8,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $815,171.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,286,250.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 3,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $286,466.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,596 shares in the company, valued at $15,618,271.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,450 shares of company stock worth $3,148,649 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $83.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Oshkosh presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.88.

NYSE OSK opened at $113.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.42. Oshkosh Co. has a 1 year low of $46.72 and a 1 year high of $120.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

