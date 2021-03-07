Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 33,738 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 700,361 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,738 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.42% of Logitech International worth $68,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LOGI. FMR LLC grew its stake in Logitech International by 2.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 292,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,474,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 4.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International during the third quarter valued at about $912,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 113.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Logitech International alerts:

LOGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Logitech International from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Logitech International from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Logitech International from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Logitech International from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Logitech International from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Logitech International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.11.

In other news, Director Didier Hirsch sold 2,679 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $274,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,880 shares in the company, valued at $705,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,670 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total transaction of $4,490,775.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 807,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,990,111.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 132,681 shares of company stock valued at $13,769,404 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

LOGI opened at $95.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.96. Logitech International S.A. has a twelve month low of $31.37 and a twelve month high of $120.24.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 17th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 38.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.