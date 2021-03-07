Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 37,780 Shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 375,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,780 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.89% of Quidel worth $67,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QDEL. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Quidel by 465.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Quidel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in Quidel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Quidel by 463.3% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Quidel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QDEL opened at $151.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.84. Quidel Co. has a 52 week low of $73.01 and a 52 week high of $306.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $11.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.90 by $1.17. Quidel had a return on equity of 63.31% and a net margin of 36.91%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quidel Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

QDEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Quidel from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Quidel from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quidel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.17.

In other news, SVP Werner Kroll sold 12,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total transaction of $2,097,982.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,581,208.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas C. Bryant acquired 5,000 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $165.30 per share, for a total transaction of $826,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,956,897.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

