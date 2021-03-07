Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 39,449 Shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,398,528 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 39,449 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.15% of CDK Global worth $72,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in CDK Global by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,905 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in CDK Global by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in CDK Global by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 25,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in CDK Global by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in CDK Global by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,815 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. 82.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDK opened at $51.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.18. CDK Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.12 and a 1 year high of $55.51.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.06 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 62.84% and a net margin of 9.25%. CDK Global’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.67%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CDK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CDK Global from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of CDK Global from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of CDK Global in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

