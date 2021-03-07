Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 44,719 Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 750,637 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 44,719 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.13% of Hill-Rom worth $73,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hill-Rom during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hill-Rom during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 174.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 847 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 12.9% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,347 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HRC opened at $104.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.29 and a 12 month high of $117.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.01 and a 200-day moving average of $95.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.48. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $741.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HRC shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Hill-Rom from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on Hill-Rom from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

