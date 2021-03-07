Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 477 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.73% of Morningstar worth $72,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Morningstar by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in Morningstar by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 2,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Morningstar by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Morningstar by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,656,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Morningstar by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 262,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,712,000 after buying an additional 21,122 shares in the last quarter. 47.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Jason Dubinsky sold 4,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.93, for a total value of $959,813.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 20,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.31, for a total value of $4,131,887.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,418,784 shares in the company, valued at $3,909,195,407.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,871 shares of company stock worth $31,735,150 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MORN stock opened at $236.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 58.15 and a beta of 1.06. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.59 and a fifty-two week high of $255.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity research, manager research, credit ratings, and private capital markets research services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

