Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 62,566 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,442,772 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 62,566 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.51% of Glacier Bancorp worth $66,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 458.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 42,390 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 613,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,246,000 after acquiring an additional 305,111 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 10,509 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 258,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,873,000 after acquiring an additional 75,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.09% of the company’s stock.

GBCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $59.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.27. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.66 and a twelve month high of $60.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.04.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 31.94% and a return on equity of 11.31%. Analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

