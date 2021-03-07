Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 64,535 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,330,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,535 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.42% of Invitation Homes worth $69,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INVH. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INVH. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Invitation Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.87.

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $28.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.64 and a 12-month high of $31.23.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $464.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.13 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 2.15%. On average, equities analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.40%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

