Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 87,522 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,041,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,522 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.20% of YETI worth $71,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of YETI in the third quarter worth $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of YETI in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of YETI by 189.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of YETI in the third quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of YETI in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. 93.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE YETI opened at $65.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 84.14, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $80.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.09 and its 200 day moving average is $60.85.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. YETI had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

YETI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on YETI from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on YETI from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup upgraded YETI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on YETI from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on YETI from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. YETI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.53.

In other YETI news, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 3,045 shares of YETI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $222,863.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,775.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul C. Carbone sold 13,336 shares of YETI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $993,265.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,857 shares in the company, valued at $5,426,389.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,264 shares of company stock worth $6,320,342 over the last three months. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, wine tumbler, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

