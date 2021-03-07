Bank of New York Mellon Corp Takes Position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,146,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,059,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 4.98% of MP Materials as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. 45.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on MP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on MP Materials in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

Shares of MP Materials stock opened at $39.10 on Friday. MP Materials Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $51.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.41.

MP Materials Profile

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

