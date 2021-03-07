Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

BCS has been the subject of several analyst reports. AlphaValue raised Barclays to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Investec lowered Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, BCS lowered Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Barclays by 113.2% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 39,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 21,005 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Barclays by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,859,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,857 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Barclays during the 4th quarter valued at $436,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Barclays during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Barclays during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. 1.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BCS opened at $9.55 on Friday. Barclays has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $9.73. The company has a market cap of $41.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.86.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.0555 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.00%.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The company operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

