Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BCS. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. BCS lowered Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investec lowered Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th.

NYSE:BCS opened at $9.55 on Friday. Barclays has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $9.73. The stock has a market cap of $41.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.18 and a 200-day moving average of $6.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.50.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.0555 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is 4.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCS. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 63,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Barclays during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Barclays during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 1.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barclays

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The company operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

