Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on BCS. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. BCS lowered Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investec lowered Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th.
NYSE:BCS opened at $9.55 on Friday. Barclays has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $9.73. The stock has a market cap of $41.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.18 and a 200-day moving average of $6.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.50.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCS. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 63,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Barclays during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Barclays during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 1.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Barclays
Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The company operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.
