Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Position Trimmed by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ trimmed its holdings in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 517,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,661 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned about 1.02% of Barnes Group worth $26,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Barnes Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Barnes Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on B shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Barnes Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.31.

B stock opened at $55.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Barnes Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.22 and a 12-month high of $56.61.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $289.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.34 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 8.63%. Barnes Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.94%.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and innovative solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

