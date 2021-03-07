Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,383 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.19% of Barnes Group worth $4,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Barnes Group during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Barnes Group during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Barnes Group during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Barnes Group during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on B. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.31.

Shares of NYSE:B opened at $55.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.19. Barnes Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.22 and a fifty-two week high of $56.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $289.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Barnes Group’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.94%.

Barnes Group Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and innovative solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.