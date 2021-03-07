Base Protocol (BASE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.37 Million

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. In the last week, Base Protocol has traded 29.2% higher against the dollar. Base Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.37 million and $227,989.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Base Protocol token can currently be bought for $1.90 or 0.00003796 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Base Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $235.38 or 0.00469861 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.22 or 0.00068312 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.66 or 0.00077165 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00081429 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00052322 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.31 or 0.00457755 BTC.

About Base Protocol

Base Protocol’s total supply is 2,650,821 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,769,872 tokens. The official website for Base Protocol is www.baseprotocol.org . The official message board for Base Protocol is medium.com/baseprotocol

Base Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Base Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Base Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Base Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Base Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.