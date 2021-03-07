BASIC Price Up 8.6% Over Last Week (BASIC)

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. BASIC has a market capitalization of $23.96 million and approximately $718,659.00 worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BASIC token can currently be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BASIC has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $240.18 or 0.00469338 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.12 or 0.00068626 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.31 or 0.00076809 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00081030 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00052089 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.16 or 0.00457576 BTC.

BASIC Profile

BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,409,596,166 tokens. The official website for BASIC is basic.finance . BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic

Buying and Selling BASIC

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using U.S. dollars.

