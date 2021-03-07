BCK Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 17,500 BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT)

BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,000. BCK Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.05% of BioTelemetry at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BioTelemetry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in BioTelemetry by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in BioTelemetry during the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BioTelemetry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in BioTelemetry during the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BioTelemetry stock opened at $71.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. BioTelemetry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.35 and a twelve month high of $73.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.95 and its 200 day moving average is $56.21.
About BioTelemetry
BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core laboratory services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Research.
