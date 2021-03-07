BCK Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 17,500 BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT)

BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,000. BCK Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.05% of BioTelemetry at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BioTelemetry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in BioTelemetry by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in BioTelemetry during the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BioTelemetry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in BioTelemetry during the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BioTelemetry stock opened at $71.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. BioTelemetry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.35 and a twelve month high of $73.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.95 and its 200 day moving average is $56.21.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Sidoti downgraded shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Truist cut shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Colliers Securities cut shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of BioTelemetry from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.17.

About BioTelemetry

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core laboratory services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Research.

