BCK Capital Management LP Buys New Stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 44,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,420,000. Crown comprises approximately 3.5% of BCK Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CCK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Crown during the first quarter worth about $321,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 2.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 9.2% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 34.6% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 8.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown alerts:

CCK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Crown from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.77.

CCK stock opened at $96.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.19. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $42.97 and a one year high of $101.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.78.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%.

Crown announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 11.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.