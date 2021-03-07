BCK Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 23,900 PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 23,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources stock opened at $47.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.51. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.08 and a 12 month high of $52.08.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 12.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PNM. Barclays cut PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PNM Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.63.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

