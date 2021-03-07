BCK Capital Management LP Invests $1.26 Million in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 72,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,000. BCK Capital Management LP owned 0.17% of Sportsman’s Warehouse at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 3rd quarter worth $156,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

SPWH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lowered Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Craig Hallum downgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.70.

SPWH opened at $16.98 on Friday. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.45 and its 200-day moving average is $15.54. The company has a market capitalization of $741.14 million, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.06.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $385.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.68 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 55.83% and a net margin of 5.62%. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sportsman's Warehouse

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

