BCK Capital Management LP Invests $1.82 Million in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 97,527 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,000. Sterling Construction makes up about 1.5% of BCK Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. BCK Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.35% of Sterling Construction as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STRL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sterling Construction by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,067,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,475,000 after acquiring an additional 105,944 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Sterling Construction by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,376,778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,497,000 after acquiring an additional 502,556 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Sterling Construction by 537.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 464,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,642,000 after acquiring an additional 391,495 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Sterling Construction by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 439,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Sterling Construction by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 284,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 45,996 shares during the period. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sterling Construction stock opened at $21.03 on Friday. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.72 and a twelve month high of $24.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.43.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03). Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 4.12%. Equities analysts predict that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sterling Construction

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, a construction company, engages in the heavy civil construction, specialty services, and residential construction activities primarily in the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. The company undertakes various heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads, as well as commercial construction customers.

