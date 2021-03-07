BCK Capital Management LP Invests $1.96 Million in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 100,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,963,000. Pilgrim’s Pride comprises about 1.6% of BCK Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PPC. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 24.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 12.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Shares of PPC stock opened at $24.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.52. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 52 week low of $14.06 and a 52 week high of $24.32. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08). Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on PPC. Barclays raised their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stephens raised Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.17.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, France, Puerto Rico, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company offers fresh chicken and pork products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chickens; frozen whole chickens; breast and mini breast fillets; pork cuts; added value pork and pork ribs; and prepackaged case-ready chickens, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.