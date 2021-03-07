BCK Capital Management LP Invests $2.56 Million in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,000. Zillow Group makes up approximately 2.0% of BCK Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $755,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $469,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 7,144 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.11, for a total transaction of $1,150,969.84. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,538 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total value of $685,416.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,106,985.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 211,230 shares of company stock valued at $29,628,217 in the last quarter. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.43.

NASDAQ:Z opened at $135.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.98. The company has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.96 and a beta of 1.14. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.04 and a 52-week high of $208.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $788.95 million for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

