BCK Capital Management LP Makes New $1.22 Million Investment in Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS)

BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 57,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pluralsight during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 122.1% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Pluralsight by 113.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Pluralsight by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Pluralsight news, CRO Ross Meyercord sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $138,020.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 304,328 shares in the company, valued at $6,269,156.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Forkner sold 18,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total transaction of $378,408.63. Insiders have sold 38,319 shares of company stock worth $798,164 over the last quarter. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

PS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research cut shares of Pluralsight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Pluralsight from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $20.26 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Pluralsight from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays cut shares of Pluralsight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Pluralsight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.14.

Shares of PS opened at $20.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.86 and a beta of 2.29. Pluralsight, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.59 and a 12-month high of $22.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $104.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.02 million. Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 33.16% and a negative return on equity of 57.42%. Pluralsight’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pluralsight, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology skills platform in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its platform products include Pluralsight Skills for individuals and teams to acquire technology skills through skill development experiences, such as skill assessments, a curated library of expert-authored courses, directed learning paths, interactive content, and business analytics; and Pluralsight Flow, which gives technology leaders objective data and visibility into workflow patterns to measure the productivity of their software developers.

