BCK Capital Management LP Makes New $1.62 Million Investment in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,000. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of BCK Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SMH. Natixis raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 32.3% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,430,000 after purchasing an additional 244,047 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 686,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,815,000 after purchasing an additional 50,095 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 184,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,101,000 after purchasing an additional 12,101 shares during the last quarter. CMC Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,998,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,561,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH opened at $228.79 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $96.00 and a 52-week high of $258.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $241.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.75.

