BCK Capital Management LP Makes New $3.74 Million Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,655 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,742,000. The Walt Disney comprises about 3.0% of BCK Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 13.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,575,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,905 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,332,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315,118 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 272.9% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,283,408 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $232,528,000 after purchasing an additional 939,242 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 293.1% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,104,050 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $136,990,000 after purchasing an additional 823,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 62.2% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,014,539 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $249,964,000 after purchasing an additional 772,523 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total transaction of $328,926.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,510,124.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total value of $42,985,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,153,070.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,289,973 shares of company stock valued at $234,424,737. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Stephens assumed coverage on The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.65.

NYSE:DIS opened at $189.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $200.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.45. The company has a market cap of $344.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.49, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

