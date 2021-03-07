BCK Capital Management LP Makes New $8.71 Million Investment in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 98,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,708,000. Maxim Integrated Products makes up 7.0% of BCK Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MXIM. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

In other news, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $151,449.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $122,272.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,408 shares of company stock valued at $652,083 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.35.

Maxim Integrated Products stock opened at $88.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 4.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.93 and a 12-month high of $98.44.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $628.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.51 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.