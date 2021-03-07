BCK Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 32,771 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,000. AECOM comprises approximately 1.3% of BCK Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,723 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,743 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 5.6% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 7.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,049 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

ACM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of AECOM from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AECOM from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

ACM stock opened at $58.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.97 and a 200-day moving average of $48.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. AECOM has a 12 month low of $21.76 and a 12 month high of $60.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a positive return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. AECOM’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AECOM will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

