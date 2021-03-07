BCK Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 34,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,898,000. Evergy comprises about 1.5% of BCK Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Evergy by 1,216.5% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,502,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312,838 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Evergy by 437.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,947,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,117 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Evergy by 4,008.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,220,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,190 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Evergy by 467.0% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,419,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,390,000. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Evergy news, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.48 per share, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,271.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Anthony D. Somma sold 32,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $1,734,954.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,836.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EVRG opened at $55.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.01 and a 52 week high of $70.07.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.05%.

Evergy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri. It generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas and oil, uranium, wind, hydroelectric, landfill gas, and solar energy sources, as well as other renewable sources.

