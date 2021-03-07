BCK Capital Management LP Purchases New Holdings in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP)

BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 565,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,000. QEP Resources makes up 1.1% of BCK Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. BCK Capital Management LP owned 0.23% of QEP Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of QEP Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of QEP Resources by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 34,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 9,758 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of QEP Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of QEP Resources by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 60,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares during the period. 55.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded QEP Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.40 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of QEP Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.68.

QEP opened at $4.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.93. QEP Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $4.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 5.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). QEP Resources had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 1.39%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QEP Resources, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QEP Resources Profile

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 382.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

