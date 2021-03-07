BCK Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC)

BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,000. BCK Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.11% of MTS Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MTS Systems by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,093,687 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $179,928,000 after purchasing an additional 99,977 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in MTS Systems by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 707,339 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in MTS Systems by 15.4% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 643,528 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,308,000 after purchasing an additional 85,661 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in MTS Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,604,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in MTS Systems by 27.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 250,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 53,709 shares in the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTSC stock opened at $58.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.96. MTS Systems Co. has a twelve month low of $13.15 and a twelve month high of $60.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.67. MTS Systems had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The business had revenue of $215.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.30 million. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MTSC shares. TheStreet downgraded MTS Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MTS Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Colliers Securities downgraded MTS Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MTS Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems, motion simulators, and precision sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test & Simulation segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

