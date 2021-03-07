BCK Capital Management LP Purchases New Shares in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,000. Caesars Entertainment makes up 1.1% of BCK Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,532,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,583,000 after acquiring an additional 7,894,252 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,075,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,060,000. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,060,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $3,567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,441,030.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $1,768,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,581,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 175,504 shares of company stock valued at $12,691,049. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CZR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $93.31 on Friday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $98.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 3.15.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

