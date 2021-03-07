BCK Capital Management LP Takes $8.73 Million Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 41,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,729,000. Willis Towers Watson Public accounts for 7.0% of BCK Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WLTW. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.31.

Shares of WLTW stock opened at $228.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $232.34.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.91%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

