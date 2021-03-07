BCK Capital Management LP Takes Position in Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT)

BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,000. BCK Capital Management LP owned 0.18% of Collectors Universe at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Collectors Universe by 104.6% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 340,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,874,000 after purchasing an additional 174,309 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Collectors Universe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,559,000. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Collectors Universe by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 297,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,468,000 after purchasing an additional 73,337 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of Collectors Universe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,484,000. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Collectors Universe by 48.6% in the third quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 184,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,151,000 after purchasing an additional 60,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.71% of the company’s stock.

CLCT opened at $91.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $854.76 million, a P/E ratio of 63.83 and a beta of 1.66. Collectors Universe, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.26 and a 1-year high of $92.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Collectors Universe, Inc provides authentication, grading, and related services to dealers, collectors, and retail buyers and sellers of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs, and historical and sports memorabilia in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Coins, Trading Cards and Autographs, and Other Collectibles.

