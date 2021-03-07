BCK Capital Management LP Takes Position in Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB)

BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,827 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,000. Grubhub comprises about 1.2% of BCK Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grubhub during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Grubhub by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 373 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Grubhub during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Grubhub by 98.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grubhub during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRUB opened at $60.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of -48.15 and a beta of 0.96. Grubhub Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.35 and a twelve month high of $85.53.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $503.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.46 million. Grubhub had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Grubhub Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $78,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,635 shares in the company, valued at $441,445.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.97, for a total transaction of $107,955.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,623 shares in the company, valued at $4,003,187.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,138 shares of company stock worth $1,331,181. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Grubhub from $49.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.94.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub and Seamless mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

