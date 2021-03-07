BCK Capital Management LP Takes Position in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 85,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,000. Nielsen makes up approximately 1.4% of BCK Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Nielsen by 29.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 8,751 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Nielsen by 10.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,929,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,545,000 after purchasing an additional 283,288 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Nielsen by 3.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 869,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,328,000 after purchasing an additional 28,875 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Nielsen in the third quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Nielsen by 33.3% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NLSN opened at $24.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $11.62 and a 52 week high of $25.10.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a positive return on equity of 22.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Nielsen from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nielsen from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Nielsen from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Nielsen from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.17.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Connect and Media. The Connect segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

