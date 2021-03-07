Beacon (BECN) Price Tops $0.0470 on Major Exchanges

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 7th. In the last week, Beacon has traded 70.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Beacon coin can now be bought for about $0.0470 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular exchanges. Beacon has a market capitalization of $24,628.58 and approximately $224.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00020974 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000819 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 32.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000510 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001380 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Beacon

Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,422,846 coins and its circulating supply is 523,676 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

