Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Stake Boosted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,109,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247,085 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.92% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $165,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the third quarter worth $93,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter worth $165,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $185,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the third quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the third quarter valued at $209,000.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist raised their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.16.

In related news, COO C Eric Swank sold 31,463 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $1,485,368.23. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,032.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 11,000 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $517,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,341,354.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,878 shares of company stock worth $2,928,440. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:BECN opened at $49.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.91 and a beta of 1.97. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $50.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 10.89% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. Beacon Roofing Supply’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BECN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN).

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.