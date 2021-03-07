Beacon Securities Weighs in on Viemed Healthcare, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:VMD)

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:VMD) – Equities researchers at Beacon Securities dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Viemed Healthcare in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 3rd. Beacon Securities analyst D. Cooper now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.51.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Viemed Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

Viemed Healthcare stock opened at $9.59 on Friday. Viemed Healthcare has a 12-month low of $2.44 and a 12-month high of $11.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.51 and its 200 day moving average is $9.14.

Viemed Healthcare (NYSE:VMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Viemed Healthcare by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Viemed Healthcare by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares during the period.

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and health care solutions to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen units, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

