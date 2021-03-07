Beam (BEAM) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $9.78 Million

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Beam has a market cap of $51.32 million and $9.78 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Beam has traded up 19.5% against the US dollar. One Beam coin can currently be bought for $0.62 or 0.00001199 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Beam alerts:

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000692 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 54.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beam Profile

Beam (CRYPTO:BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 83,255,480 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.