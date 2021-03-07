Beam Market Capitalization Tops $49.56 Million (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 7th. One Beam coin can currently be bought for $0.60 or 0.00001175 BTC on popular exchanges. Beam has a total market capitalization of $49.56 million and approximately $9.22 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Beam has traded 16.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000670 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 35.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 50% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 637.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beam Profile

Beam (CRYPTO:BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 83,222,560 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

