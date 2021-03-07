BeatzCoin (BTZC) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $109.00

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. In the last week, BeatzCoin has traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar. One BeatzCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. BeatzCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $109.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000607 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000376 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001218 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00035740 BTC.

BeatzCoin Token Profile

BeatzCoin is a token. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,195,783,178 tokens. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BeatzCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BeatzCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

