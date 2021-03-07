Beaxy Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,166.00 (BXY)

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Beaxy has a market cap of $4.13 million and approximately $1,166.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Beaxy has traded 18.7% higher against the US dollar. One Beaxy coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00055810 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.38 or 0.00790681 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00008499 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00027226 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00030649 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00060296 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00042157 BTC.

Beaxy Profile

Beaxy (BXY) is a coin. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,086,487 coins. Beaxy’s official message board is medium.com/beaxy-exchange . The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange . Beaxy’s official website is beaxy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Beaxy is a cryptocurrency exchange built by coders and traders to help the trading community with their needs. The Beaxy conducts an IP whitelisting process to new users, utilises hot & cold wallets, and has the exchange vetted by white-hackers to protect the traders. On the Beaxy Exchange platform, the traders have at their disposal different order types such as including limits, stops, trailing orders, OSO, etc. Beaxy has two tokens in use on the ecosystem, BXY and PLS. The BXY is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used to mitigate the fees and ease the transactions within the Beaxy network. The PLS provides loyalty rewards to qualified holders, to be a qualified holder the users need to convert their BXY to PLS. “

Beaxy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beaxy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

