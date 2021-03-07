Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.07.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BBBY shares. KeyCorp cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Telsey Advisory Group cut Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush cut Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBBY. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,181,494 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $411,702,000 after buying an additional 3,887,565 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,072,104 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $72,326,000 after buying an additional 153,137 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 39.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,796,427 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $56,870,000 after buying an additional 1,074,727 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at $53,087,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at $42,493,000.

NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $28.09 on Friday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.84.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The retailer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.11). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

