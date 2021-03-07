Beefy.Finance (BIFI) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.56 Million

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. In the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded up 32.5% against the dollar. One Beefy.Finance token can now be purchased for $981.11 or 0.01946637 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beefy.Finance has a total market capitalization of $70.64 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.13 or 0.00280027 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00008326 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00008213 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.00 or 0.00067450 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004713 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Profile

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,000 tokens. Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance

Beefy.Finance Token Trading

