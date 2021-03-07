Beer Money Market Capitalization Reaches $394,367.88 (BEER)

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Over the last week, Beer Money has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. Beer Money has a total market cap of $394,367.88 and $10,175.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beer Money token can now be bought for approximately $0.0157 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Beer Money

Beer Money Token Profile

BEER is a token. Its launch date was December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,175,000 tokens. Beer Money’s official message board is www.medium.com/@beermoney . Beer Money’s official website is beer-money.io . Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Beer Money Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using US dollars.

