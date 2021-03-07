Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BJCHF) Short Interest Update

Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BJCHF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 8,309,900 shares, a growth of 29.1% from the January 28th total of 6,437,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,432.7 days.

Shares of BJCHF opened at $0.85 on Friday. Beijing Capital International Airport has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.75.

About Beijing Capital International Airport

Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited engages in the aeronautical and non-aeronautical businesses at the Beijing Capital Airport in the People's Republic of China. The company's aeronautical business is involved in the provision of aircraft landings and take-offs; passenger service facilities; ground support services; and fire-fighting services for domestic and foreign air transportation enterprises.

