Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) will announce $0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Belden’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.63. Belden posted earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Belden will report full year earnings of $3.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.68. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Belden.

Get Belden alerts:

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.13. Belden had a positive return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BDC. Truist increased their target price on Belden from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Belden from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.06.

In related news, Director Judy L. Brown sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total value of $165,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,258 shares in the company, valued at $921,258.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John S. Stroup sold 7,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $298,311.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 92,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,710,415.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Belden by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,866,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,907,000 after buying an additional 76,415 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Belden by 1.9% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,907,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,495,000 after buying an additional 54,380 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Belden by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,968,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,472,000 after buying an additional 566,254 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Belden by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,340,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,777,000 after buying an additional 23,566 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Belden by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 945,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,596,000 after buying an additional 48,251 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:BDC traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.51. 308,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Belden has a 52-week low of $25.54 and a 52-week high of $54.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.82. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Belden’s payout ratio is 4.42%.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Belden (BDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.