BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.62.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BELLUS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLU. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in BELLUS Health during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in BELLUS Health by 94.3% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 23,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 11,494 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in BELLUS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in BELLUS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in BELLUS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLU opened at $3.84 on Friday. BELLUS Health has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $12.03. The company has a market capitalization of $300.81 million, a P/E ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.11.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. BELLUS Health had a negative net margin of 190,199.98% and a negative return on equity of 30.46%. As a group, research analysts expect that BELLUS Health will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

About BELLUS Health

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

